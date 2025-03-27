Two 15-year-olds jailed in fatal shooting on Monroe Avenue

BATON ROUGE - Two 15-year-olds were arrested for murder after a shooting that killed one person and injured another Sunday on Monroe Avenue.

Jalen Lee, 22, and an unnamed 21-year-old female were shot around 4:39 p.m. Sunday in the 4300 block on Monroe Avenue; Lee died while the other person was critically injured.

The two juveniles were booked for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. One of the arrestees had a criminal history of armed robbery.