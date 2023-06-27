Three suspected drug dealers arrested; deputies seized 1 pound of cocaine, $16K

BATON ROUGE - On Tuesday sheriff's deputies executed two search warrants and made three arrests connected to drug trade in the City-Parish.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies went to 3216 Brady St. and 415 Epperson St. to execute search and arrest warrants.

Deputies said before going into the Epperson Street home, 52-year-old Anthony Weathers was seen leaving the residence, throwing a trash bag in his car and speeding away. Weathers eventually stopped the car and ran away, but was caught by K-9 officers.

Deputies and K-9s found the bag Weathers was carrying, but did not disclose what was inside. Deputies said 44-year-old Sedrick Willis left the Epperson Street residence as well, but was arrested without incident. Deputies said they found 1 pound of cocaine underneath a nearby home.

The following items were seized:

-1 pound of cocaine

-Scales with cocaine residue

-4 suboxone strips

-3 ounces marijuana

-$16,451 in cash

-Smith and Wesson .38 Special

Sedrick Willis was arrested and booked with four counts of distribution of crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and suboxone, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anthony Weathers was arrested and booked with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of marijuana, aggravated flight, obstruction of justice, resisting an officer and hit and run.

Michael Levine was arrested for three counts of distributing crack cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tania Hinton and James Quinn were also arrested but not for drug distribution charges.