Latest Weather Blog
Three preteens arrested after allegedly jumping fence of Howell Community Pool with painted BB guns
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police arrested three preteens accused of trespassing into the pool are of Howell Community Park in July.
Police said that they arrested the trio, aged 10, 11 and 12, on Thursday after they were able to positively identify them as the suspects who jumped the fence of the pool on July 20. A fourth juvenile, a 7-year-old, was not arrested. The three kids who were arrested were siblings, police added.
BREC initially reported that the four were armed with guns, but detectives said the guns seen in surveillance video were BB guns purchased by their father.
"The juveniles painted the orange tips black to make them appear real," a news release said.
The three juveniles were charged with unauthorized entry of a business and released to their parent pending their court date.
Howell's pool was closed for the rest of the year after the incident.
