Howell Community Park pool closed indefinitely after armed juveniles break in over weekend

BATON ROUGE — The Howell Community Park's pool will be closed until further notice after multiple teens armed with guns scaled the park's fence over the weekend, BREC said Tuesday.

BREC said that on Sunday, four juveniles jumped the fence, got into the pool unsupervised and roamed around the pool deck while armed with handguns.

"The decision to close the pool was made to ensure the safety of all visitors and to allow for a thorough assessment of the situation. BREC is committed to maintaining a safe environment for its community and will continue to evaluate the circumstances surrounding the incident," BREC officials said.

A community meeting discussing a solution to prevent similar instances in the future has been set for July 28 at 5:30 p.m. at Howell Community Park.