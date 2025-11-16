Three people sought in Macy's theft

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are trying to identify three suspects accused of stealing around $4,000 worth of merchandise from the Macy's at the Cortana Mall late last month.

Baton Rouge Police say the theft happened on Aug. 31 at around 12:30 p.m. According to investigators, the female suspect distracted employees while two men collected the merchandise.

The suspects were seen fleeing the area in what appeared to be a white colored Chevrolet Malibu.

Anyone with any information on the identity of these suspects is urged to contact the BRPD Felony Theft Division at (225) 389-3824.