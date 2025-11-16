69°
Latest Weather Blog
Three people sought in Macy's theft
BATON ROUGE - Detectives are trying to identify three suspects accused of stealing around $4,000 worth of merchandise from the Macy's at the Cortana Mall late last month.
Baton Rouge Police say the theft happened on Aug. 31 at around 12:30 p.m. According to investigators, the female suspect distracted employees while two men collected the merchandise.
The suspects were seen fleeing the area in what appeared to be a white colored Chevrolet Malibu.
Trending News
Anyone with any information on the identity of these suspects is urged to contact the BRPD Felony Theft Division at (225) 389-3824.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Get 2 moving: Adult tumbling classes at Get fit gym
-
INVESTIGATIVE: One stalking victim's mother speaks after man kills woman, sets himself...
-
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 12: Will Georgia crush Texas playoff...
-
Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: Dutchtown at Central
-
Man arrested for attempted murder, drive-by shooting off Plank Road after argument...
Sports Video
-
Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: Dutchtown at Central
-
FINAL: LSU men's basketball beats FIU 98-81
-
Frank Wilson says QB Garrett Nussmeier is probable with ab injury
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Football coach Mike Archer's explosive separation from LSU
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: John Russell Demoss