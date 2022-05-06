Three people shot in Gardere area Friday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - First responders are responding to reports of three people shot in the Gardere area.

Gunfire was first reported shortly after 4 p.m. Friday. Sources said three victims were hurt.

The victims were found in at least two different locations, both near Jasper Avenue and Gardere Lane.

Witnesses said the shooting stemmed from a fight at a strip mall, and it appeared a woman was struck in the head.

The extent of the victims' injuries is unknown.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said one person was detained, but it is unclear whether they are a suspect.

This is a developing story.