Three people injured after several-car pileup on LA-1

By: Sarah Lawrence

WHITE CASTLE - A part of Highway 1 was shut down Thursday morning due to a multi-vehicle pileup.

Around 6:30 a.m., several agencies including State Police, the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, and fire departments responded to a crash on Highway 1 near Cora Road in White Castle. Six vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash.

Three people were reported to have been injured, but none of them were serious, authorities said. 

Highway 1 was shut down in both directions following the pileup.

