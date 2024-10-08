Three people displaced after large fire at apartment complex

65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
37 minutes 49 seconds ago Tuesday, October 08 2024 Oct 8, 2024 October 08, 2024 7:57 AM October 08, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

ST. GEORGE - Three people were displaced after a large fire at an apartment complex off Essen Lane overnight that left the building a total loss. 

The St. George Fire Department was called to the building on East Cypress Point Court, an apartment complex off Essen Lane just north of I-10 shortly before 2 a.m..

Officials said there were no injuries, but the building was ruled to be a total loss. Investigators are working to determine a cause. 

