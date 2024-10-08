65°
Three people displaced after large fire at apartment complex
ST. GEORGE - Three people were displaced after a large fire at an apartment complex off Essen Lane overnight that left the building a total loss.
The St. George Fire Department was called to the building on East Cypress Point Court, an apartment complex off Essen Lane just north of I-10 shortly before 2 a.m..
Officials said there were no injuries, but the building was ruled to be a total loss. Investigators are working to determine a cause.
