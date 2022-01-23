55°
Three people dead, one in critical condition after crash on Airline Highway

Sunday, January 23 2022
By: Emily Davison

KENNER - A fatal crash on Airline Highway caused a power outage before killing three people and leaving one in critical condition Saturday night.

The Kenner Police Department said the crash happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Airline Highway and Jackson Street.

Witnesses told investigators that one vehicle was traveling in the westbound lanes of Airline Highway when a second vehicle crossed the intersection from Jackson Street and struck the first vehicle.

Police say the cars then collided with a power pole, causing an outage in the Kenner area.

WWL-TV reports three people involved were pronounced dead at the scene, and another was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

