Three people arrested in killing of Zachary High student

NEW ROADS - Three people were arrested in the murder of a Zachary High student that happened in May.

The New Roads Police Department said 16-year-old Jonathan Johnson, Jr. was killed May 19 on Carver Drive.

On Monday, 21-year-old Michael Anderson of Baker, 22-year-old Brandon Bell and 19-year-old Dylan Bell of Ventress were all arrested for second-degree murder.

No more information was immediately available. Police said more arrests could follow.