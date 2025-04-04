85°
Officials identify man killed in a fiery head-on collision that happened on I-10 EB

PRAIRIEVILLE - Officials confirmed one person died in a crash that happened on I-10 eastbound early Friday morning. 

The crash happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. when a tractor-trailer driving east near mile marker 171 collided head-on with a pickup truck that was travelling westbound while driving in eastbound lanes. The vehicles were both engulfed in flames after the collision, Louisiana State Police said.

Amite resident James Burns, 39, was killed in the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt and pronounced dead at the scene. the semi-truck driver was wearing a seatbelt and was brought to the hospital with moderate injuries.

I-10 eastbound was closed for several hours but reopened around 6:40 a.m.

