93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Three dogs missing; were inside truck when it was stolen

3 hours 6 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, July 20 2022 Jul 20, 2022 July 20, 2022 3:21 PM July 20, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

NEW ORLEANS - A couple is missing three of their dogs and their truck after someone stole their vehicle with their animals inside.

According to WWL, four dogs were in the truck when it was taken from the intersection of Chef Highway and Louisa Street.

One of the dogs was returned to the owners, who are from out of town, but three of them are still missing.

Trending News

Anyone with information should call (504) 229-4229.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days