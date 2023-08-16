92°
Three displaced, home deemed total loss after fire caused by overloaded A/C unit

Wednesday, August 16 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A home was deemed a total loss Wednesday morning after a fire reportedly caused by an overloaded A/C unit. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the home on Hammond Street was ruined by fire, smoke, and water damage after crews arrived shortly after 7 a.m.. The flames started in the home's carport and spread into the living area by the time the fire was under control. 

Two residents were inside the home when the fire started but were able to escape uninjured. The Red Cross was called to assist the three residents that were displaced.

Investigators found the cause of the fire to be an overloaded A/C that was plugged into a multi-socket plug, which was plugged into an extension cord.

