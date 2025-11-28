Three dead, including juvenile, after crash in Central, Joor Road shut down

CENTRAL — Three people are dead, including a juvenile, after a crash on Joor Road in Central, according to the Central Police Department.

Police say, around 9:14 p.m., an orange Mustang with a single occupant was driving down Joor Road and appears to have crossed the center line, crashing head-on into a black sedan with three people traveling the opposite direction.

Chief Roger Corcoran said the two drivers were found dead when first responders arrived. A juvenile and a female were brought to the hospital in critical condition, where the juvenile died from their injuries.

Central Police, EBR Sheriff's Office, Louisiana State Police, Central Fire Department and East Baton Rouge EMS are on scene.

Joor Road between Mickens Road and Lovett Road will remain closed for several more hours, officials say.