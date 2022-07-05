87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Three arrested, one hospitalized after drug deal led to shooting in Denham Springs

2 days 34 minutes 13 seconds ago Sunday, July 03 2022 Jul 3, 2022 July 03, 2022 12:28 PM July 03, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

DENHAM SPRINGS - Three people were arrested after a drug deal led to gunfire in Livingston Parish Saturday afternoon. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Saturday on LA 16 near Wax Road. Four individuals reportedly met at a convenience store for a drug deal, and deputies believe the transaction turned into a robbery.

After the ensuing fight, deputies said one person fired a gun while leaving the scene, striking a 22-year-old man in the torso and arm. That person was brought to a hospital for treatment and remains in stable condition, according to the sheriff's office.

Sunday afternoon, deputies identified the suspects as 27-year-old Daniel Valdez, 23-year-old Christian York and 23-year-old Coby Fry. The three men were booked into the Livingston Parish jail.

Valdez faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated battery and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. His bond is set at $80,000.

York and Fry both face charges of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and possession of cocaine. They are both being held on a $185,000 bond.

