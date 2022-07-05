Latest Weather Blog
Three arrested, one hospitalized after drug deal led to shooting in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS - Three people were arrested after a drug deal led to gunfire in Livingston Parish Saturday afternoon.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Saturday on LA 16 near Wax Road. Four individuals reportedly met at a convenience store for a drug deal, and deputies believe the transaction turned into a robbery.
After the ensuing fight, deputies said one person fired a gun while leaving the scene, striking a 22-year-old man in the torso and arm. That person was brought to a hospital for treatment and remains in stable condition, according to the sheriff's office.
Sunday afternoon, deputies identified the suspects as 27-year-old Daniel Valdez, 23-year-old Christian York and 23-year-old Coby Fry. The three men were booked into the Livingston Parish jail.
Valdez faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated battery and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. His bond is set at $80,000.
York and Fry both face charges of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and possession of cocaine. They are both being held on a $185,000 bond.
