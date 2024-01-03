Three arrested in vandalism at Prairieville High construction site

PRAIRIEVILLE - Vandals smashing glass windows and spray-painting graffiti caused more than $50,000 in damage to the Prairieville High School building, which is under construction.

Three juveniles were arrested on felony criminal damage to property and misdemeanor criminal trespassing, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff Bobby Webre called their behavior "deplorable."

“Vandalism of our schools or any public facility will absolutely not be tolerated," Webre said in a news release.

The crime was discovered about 7:40 a.m. Tuesday. About 30 windows were shattered and several walls had graffiti painted on them.

School Superintendent Edith Walker said the school is working with law enforcement.

"We are committed to holding those responsible accountable for their actions and ensuring that appropriate legal measures are taken,” she said in a news release.