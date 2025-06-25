Three arrested in Tickfaw after shooting death of grandmother

Nijah Dillon, Jaiden Dillon, Benjamin White (Left to right)

TICKFAW - Three people were arrested after a man shot his grandmother to death in Tickfaw, Tangipahoa Parish deputies said Wednesday.

Jaden Dillion, 19, was booked on second-degree murder, failure to report a felony and obstruction of justice after the shooting death of his 65-year-old grandmother Annette Jackson. Nijah Dillon, 25, and Benjamin White, 30, were also booked on one count of accessory after the fact.

Officials said a shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m. Saturday night at the 14000 block of Pine Road. Jackson suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and died in the hospital.

Detectives said Dillon, who lived with his grandmother, shot her through the closed, locked front door as she was returning home from the grocery store. Dillon then fled the scene, with his sister Nijah and her boyfriend, White, helping Dillon evade arrest, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact officials at 985-902-2088.