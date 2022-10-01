Three arrested for their involvement in brutal home invasion that left father dead, 12-year-old critical

HAMMOND - Deputies have arrested three suspects for their involvement in a home invasion that left a father dead and his 12-year-old daughter in critical condition.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the attack, which stemmed from a robbery, happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 at an apartment on Rufus Bankston Road in Hammond. The department said it initially received reports that three to four men armed with guns forced their way into the apartment.

While deputies were on their way, shots were fired inside the home, according to the department.

When they arrived, they found 33-year-old Donte Perry shot to death inside the apartment. His daughter, who appeared to have been shot multiple times, was taken to North Oaks Hospital in Hammond before being transferred to a children's hospital in stable condition.

Tuesday, Omarion Hookfin was arrested and booked for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery and aggravated kidnapping.

Thursday, the sheriff's office said two teens, 18-year-old Avery Guidry and 19-year-old Tra'von Johnson, were also arrested for their involvement in the shooting. They were each charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery and aggravated kidnapping.

Chief Deputy Jimmy Travis told WBRZ that the girl had at least 10 bullet wounds, a combination of entry and exit wounds. Travis said investigators suspect the robbers intended to kill the 12-year-old so she wouldn't be able to help to identify them. The girl's condition is reported to be "improving daily."

Two other children, a 3-year-old and a 7-year-old were inside the house at the time.