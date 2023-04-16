Three 19-year-old men arrested for the murder of pregnant woman

BATON ROUGE - A woman and her unborn child were killed early Sunday morning while she was picking up someone from a party along North Carrollton Avenue.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 36-year-old Keisha Johnson was found shot to death and lost her baby.

Police say Marques Porch, Gregory Parker and Derrick Curry—all 19— were booked Sunday evening for second-degree murder and first-degree feticide.

Officers said the men shot at Curry because they believed she was the person shooting a gun into the air near the party.

It is unclear if anyone else was hurt during the shooting.