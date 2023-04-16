55°
Latest Weather Blog
Three 19-year-old men arrested for the murder of pregnant woman
BATON ROUGE - A woman and her unborn child were killed early Sunday morning while she was picking up someone from a party along North Carrollton Avenue.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 36-year-old Keisha Johnson was found shot to death and lost her baby.
Police say Marques Porch, Gregory Parker and Derrick Curry—all 19— were booked Sunday evening for second-degree murder and first-degree feticide.
Officers said the men shot at Curry because they believed she was the person shooting a gun into the air near the party.
Trending News
It is unclear if anyone else was hurt during the shooting.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU excelling in multiple sports, competing for championships
-
Cyber security specialist claims data leaked from Southeastern available on dark web
-
LSU Gymnastics gets fourth place in NCAA Championship; Haleigh Bryant tied two...
-
Lawmaker's proposal would halt carbon capture project at Lake Maurepas
-
Suspect leads police on lengthy chase through rush hour traffic in Baton...
Sports Video
-
LSU excelling in multiple sports, competing for championships
-
LSU Gymnastics gets fourth place in NCAA Championship; Haleigh Bryant tied two...
-
LSU Gymnastics set to compete for national title
-
Mayor announces minor league hockey team coming to Baton Rouge
-
Alexis Morris wearing late grandfather's tuxedo to WNBA draft