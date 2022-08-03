82°
Thousands lost power in Baton Rouge amid Wednesday morning storm
BATON ROUGE - A little over 6,000 people were left without power amid storms that rolled through the area Wednesday morning.
Major outings included the stretch from Greenwell Springs Road down Lobdell Avenue until Florida Boulevard, and from Florida Boulevard until Jefferson Highway.
Another major outage stretched along Perkins Road from Essen Lane until shortly before College Drive.
As of 10:20 a.m. Wednesday morning, the number of reported outages dropped from an estimated 6,200 to approximately 980.
