Thomas and Faulkner's multi homer game powers Southeastern baseball past A&M Corpus Christi in SLC Elimination game

Saturday, May 21 2022
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

Just forty eight hours ago, Southeastern baseball was hanging their head after losing their Southland tournament opener against Texas A&M Corpus Christi. 

But revenge is a dish best served with the heat of a south Louisiana Saturday.

Preston Faulkner and Shea Thomas each belted two homeruns to give the Lions an 18-11 victory, thus eliminating the Islanders from the tournament.

Faulkner, the conference homerun leader, was 3 for 4 with a double, 2 homers and seven runs batted in. Thomas was just a hit better going 4 for 5 with 2 homers and 7 RBI.

Lions will face UNO at 7:30. Southeastern has to beat the Privateers twice to advance to the conference tournament championship game against the winner of the Lake Charles Bracket.

