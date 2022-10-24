61°
Third suspect arrested after deadly drive-by shooting in Ascension
DONALDSONVILLE - Deputies arrested a third person involved in a double shooting that left one person dead last month.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced Monday that Jacoby Green, 21, was arrested in the Oct. 19 shooting.
Investigators said two people were shot inside a vehicle along LA 70. The gunfire killed Brandon Turner, 35, and wounded a passenger in his vehicle.
Two other suspects, identified as 22-year-old Mark Johnson and 21-year-old Trae Muse, were also arrested in recent weeks.
All three face charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, aggravated criminal damage to property, assault by drive-by shooting, and aggravated second-degree battery.
