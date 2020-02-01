Third person arrested in shocking Livingston child sex case

LIVINGSTON – A mystery third suspect accused of being involved in a disturbing child exploitation investigation that rocked Livingston Parish last year has been arrested, sources confirmed to WBRZ.

Melanie Curtin was arrested Saturday, sources said. She was charged with first degree rape and one count of video voyeurism.

The suspect was first identified as “an unidentified adult female perpetrator” in a huge indictment of Cynthia and Dennis Perkins in mid-December. The couple was originally charged with child porn, rape, attempted rape, sexual battery and video voyeurism.

Cynthia, a public school teacher in Livingston Parish, and her husband Dennis, a sheriff’s deputy, were first arrested in October in what became a high-profile saga of sex crimes against children and allegations that high-ranking local authorities ignored red flags.

WBRZ reported Cynthia Perkins was accused of serving food covered in bodily fluids to students at the school where she worked. A parent told the WBRZ Investigative Unit, investigators said her child was positively identified on two different occasions being served what is believed to be tainted food brought to a school by Cynthia Perkins. There are reportedly recordings or images of children eating donuts and a cupcake-like item tainted with bodily fluids.

According to the 44-page indictment, among the charges against Dennis Perkins are alleged crimes that involved him "ejaculating on various pastries and into bottles of energy drinks" which were consumed by unsuspecting victims.

Dennis and Cynthia Perkins were both indicted on 150 total charges in December.

Saturday, authorities said they arrested the third woman involved.

Watch WBRZ News 2 for breaking news updates to this story.

The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case.

Dennis Perkins was the head of SWAT for the Livingston Parish sheriff.

The Livingston Parish sheriff has been at the center of controversy over previous complaints about Perkins and questions about if he responded appropriately. A Baton Rouge Police officer told WBRZ exclusively, he reported concerns to Sheriff Jason Ard about Perkins interaction with his stepdaughter. Ard rebuffed later, no written complaint was filed and described the incident as tickling that did not violate the law.

Cynthia Perkins’ background with the school system dates back to 2012 when she started working at Live Oak Middle. From 2013 to 2015 she transferred to North Live Oak Elementary then finally in 2016 to Westside Junior High where she taught until her arrest on October 23.

Curtin was arrested after she returned from a cruise; She was arrested when the ship returned to New Orleans.

****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz