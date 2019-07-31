Third person arrested after man held at gunpoint during robbery

BATON ROUGE - Police have charged a woman for her involvement in a January armed robbery.

According to the arrest report, on January 6 around 12:03 a.m. a man went to his backyard and was met by two armed suspects. They were later identified as Mac Arthur Shaw and Darryl Rogers.

The robbers were able to force the man back into his apartment. At the time of the crime, there was also another person inside the residence. The victim was held at gunpoint while his apartment was searched. Before Shaw and Rogers fled the scene, they stole the man's phone.

During the investigation, police learned the victim was told by a female suspect to leave his backdoor unlocked so she could come by later. The woman was later identified as Michelle Hartford.

According to the arrest report, Hartford admitted to facilitating the armed robbery. She was arrested Tuesday and charged with principal to armed robbery.