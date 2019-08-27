Thief's car stolen while he robbed store across the street

KENNEWICK, WA - A man in Washington who called police to report that his car had been stolen wound up behind bars himself when police discovered he had allegedly been robbing a store across the street when his vehicle was taken.

William Kelley made a call to the Kennewick Police Department Sunday morning to report the theft of his red 1992 Chevy pickup truck.

Security camera footage obtained by police show that a male on a bicycle was riding past the vehicle when he discovered the keys to Kelley’s truck had been left on the seat. The individual then took his bike, placed it in the bed of the truck, and fled in the stolen vehicle.

But, while reviewing the footage, investigators uncovered a twist to the story: Kelley was at that location early Sunday morning because he was in the middle of allegedly stealing items from a business right across the street.

Kelley was immediately jailed in the early hours of Sunday morning and charged with burglary, according to the Kennewick Police Department.

Kelley’s 1992 Chevy pickup truck has still not been located.