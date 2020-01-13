62°
These LSU/Clemson players know football, but can they "Name The 90's?"

Monday, January 13 2020
Source: ESPN
By: Dana DiPiazza
Video and Picture; ESPN

Easing game day nerves in New Orleans, ESPN quizzes LSU and Clemson football players with a game of "Name The 90's."

Players are shown photos of celebrities, movies, and electronics from the 90's, but are not too familiar.

When shown a photo of a VCR, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence says he has "never really seen that before."

Another Clemson player confuses Britney Spears for Lady Gaga.

These tigers may not know their 90's, but they do know football.

