82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

The Whitney Plantation displays new exhibit 'Indigeaux: Yes, Spirit. I'll go'

1 hour 58 minutes 43 seconds ago Sunday, October 19 2025 Oct 19, 2025 October 19, 2025 10:29 AM October 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Destiny Beasley

WALLACE— The Whitney Plantation is showcasing its newest exhibit, "Indigeaux: Yes, Spirit. I'll go," celebrating indigo and its earliest enslaved producers and artisans. 

The exhibit curated by Queen Leia Lewis honors enslaved Africans' skill and labor that helped transform indigo into one of the most valuable crops in Louisiana.

Indigo plants have been cultivated and used for dye in West Africa for many centuries. During the American Revolutionary War, indigo accounted for 25 percent of all exports from the American Colonies.  

Trending News

The exhibit will be on display until the end of the year, on Dec. 31 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wednesday through Monday. Admission is free to the public.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days