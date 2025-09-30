80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

'The Simpsons' returning to the big screen in 2027 ahead of series' 40th anniversary

2 hours 33 minutes 38 seconds ago Tuesday, September 30 2025 Sep 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 7:18 AM September 30, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

SPRINGFIELD — Homer, Bart, Lisa, Marge and Maggie are returning to the big screen two decades after the Simpsons' last cinematic outing. 

The new movie is hitting theaters on July 27, 2027, nearly 20 years to the day after the original hit theaters and raked in nearly $550 million at the global box office. 

"Homer's coming back for seconds," an announcement made by 20th Century Studios on Monday said, paired with a pink donut garnished with sprinkles shaped like the number two being grabbed by the Simpson patriarch's hand. 

"The Simpsons" is both the longest-running animated American television series and the longest-running sitcom by episode count, with the series' 37th season premiering on FOX on Sunday. 

The untitled sequel takes over the release date of an untitled Marvel project, another property owned by Disney. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days