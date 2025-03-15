The severe threat has ended, cooler air will follow

All clear! The severe threat is now over for the entire viewing area. Storms definitely got a bit gusty, as we are seeing some power outages across many parishes and counties. Up next is much cooler and nicer conditions for the 2nd half of the weekend!

Tonight & Tomorrow: Much drier and cooler air will filter in behind the cold front. Lows will be in the upper 40s, with highs struggling to make it to the 60s. Because of the drier air, skies will turn mainly sunny by the afternoon and evening. It will be a bit breezy as well, with winds out of the NNW at 10-20 mph.

Up Next: Winter looks to make a return next week, as many will start off near freezing Monday morning. Temperatures look to slightly climb towards the middle of the week in advance of our next rainmaker. Late Tuesday and early Wednesday looks to be the most favorable timing for rain. Severe weather does not look to be a possibility with this round. Another cold front will follow this rain, leading to another big cooldown. Lows will be in the 20s for several mornings in a row, with wind chills in the teens possible. Cold alerts will probably get issued for these temperatures.

– Balin

