45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

The Ruby Slipper's Mardi Gras menu puts a carnival season twist on classic favorites

1 hour 21 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, February 21 2020 Feb 21, 2020 February 21, 2020 9:38 AM February 21, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - With Carnival Season in full swing, The Ruby Slipper is celebrating this special time of year by serving up a few Mardi Gras specialties. 

The Ruby Slipper's Lakeisha Britton stopped by WBRZ's 2une In to show viewers how to make their popular Jazzy Stuffed French Toast. 

The restaurant's Mardi Gras menu includes a delicious Roast Beef PoBoy Benedict and a Mambo Mimosa to wash it down with. 

The Ruby Slipper will be closed on Fat Tuesday, but any other day parade-goers can swing by 3535 Perkins Road to check out the restaurant's unique Mardi Gras menu.  

Click here to access The Ruby Slipper's website. 
 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days