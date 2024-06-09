90°
The Pledge of Allegiance: Paula G. Manship YMCA Summer Camp
BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 8 & 9 year old girls at the Paula G. Manship YMCA Summer Camp.
Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's summer camp is featured!
