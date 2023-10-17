49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

The Pledge of Allegiance: BREC Lovett Road Park Summer Camp

7 years 2 months 1 week ago Wednesday, August 03 2016 Aug 3, 2016 August 03, 2016 9:11 AM August 03, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brittany Strahan

BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 9-12 year old boys at BREC Lovett Road Park Summer Camp.

Trending News

Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's summer camp is featured!

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days