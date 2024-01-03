The new posted speed limit on I-10 West is 45 mph, but are drivers complying?

BATON ROUGE - A recent speed limit reduction on I-10 has many drivers speeding and unaware about the change.

Since Nov. 30, the posted maximum speed on I-10 westbound from Acadian Thruway to Louise Street is a mere 45 mph. According to DOTD, the slowdown is a safety measure to protect drivers and construction crews through the active work zone as the widening project progresses.

"This is standard for construction projects," DOTD spokesperson Rodney Mallett said.

Many drivers seemed to be unaware of the change, or just blatantly ignoring it.

"If it's a safety thing and they're slowing it down so that the workers are safe and we're safe then it's probably a smart thing. But, I didn't know that they did that," driver Cassie Johnson said.

Johnson and her father David both said the speed limit seemed a little too conservative for the interstate.

"I wasn't aware of it until you made me aware of it," driver David Johnson said.

A WBRZ reporter conducted an experiment with the posted speed limit. Drivers were going well over 45 mph, closer to 60 mph, in the area.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said extra officers will be monitoring the area to enforce the reduced speed. Drivers should always abide by posted speed limits and use caution behind the wheel.

Editor's note: All footage taken while driving was shot with a handsfree camera and a trained photographer present. Distracted driving is highly discouraged and illegal.