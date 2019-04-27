The MVP case for Drew Brees

NEW ORLEANS - In honor of Drew Brees' 40th birthday, I decided to break down the future Hall of Famer and make a case for why the most accurate quarterback of all-time deserves to be this years NFL MVP.

Define the word value. Worth, utility, importance, those are just a few keys words that come to mind. Now ask yourself this, how valuable is Drew Brees?

To answer that, we must first rewind the clock back ten years. When the city of New Orleans was broken, Brees was the center piece to reviving the once magical Crescent City.

In 2009 that feeling returned back to the city. Brees helped lead New Orleans to it's first Super Bowl title in franchise history. Now ten years later, the saints are marching back.

In a league dominated by young talent, number nine has been a consistent driving force at the toughest position in America. And, his best days are happening now.

At six-foot flat, he's the guy whose given hope to players like Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and highly touted two-sport athlete Kyler Murray.

In 2018 Brees had an NFL record-setting completion rate at 74.9 percent. He even orchestrated a league best eight game winning drives.

And, while some may gush over the numbers Kansas City Chiefs second year quarterback Patrick Mahomes has put up, Brees in my eyes is still the most valuable player.

He's the heartbeat of New Orleans, the musical leader inside the huddle and the sniper during crunch time on Sundays.

Yes, Patrick Mahomes became one of only two quarterbacks in NFL history to throw for more than five thousand yards and 50 touchdowns in a single season. But, he wasn't the best player on the best team in football, that player was Drew Brees.

I'm not one to give out sympathy votes, but at age 40, to perform at that level, that has to count for something. Plus, that's the only trophy that's missing in the case.