LSU women's basketball dominates Auburn

February 08, 2026
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

AUBURN, Ala. - No. 5 LSU women's basketball bounces back from their loss to Texas to beat Auburn 77-44.

The Tigers held Auburn to scoring in single digits in both the first and second quarter. Auburn finished the day shooting just 25% from the field, while LSU shot the ball 43% from the floor.

LSU was led by ZaKiyah Johnson who scored 16 points and had 8 rebounds. LSU had 10 players score the ball with 4 of them scoring in double figures. 

The visiting Tigers out-rebounded Auburn 54-30 and had 4 blocks and 7 steals.

LSU improves to 22-3 on the season and 8-3 in SEC play. They are back home next Saturday for a highly anticipated matchup with South Carolina. That game will be televised on WBRZ at 7:30 p.m.

