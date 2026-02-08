Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested following pursuit that ended when vehicle crashed into sugar cane field
BRUSLY — A man was arrested after a police chase originating from Port Allen ended in a crash in Brusly on Saturday night.
According to the Port Allen Police Department, officers were dispatched around 10 p.m. to a hit-and-run near the area of La. 1 and Avenue G.
The vehicle involved in the crash allegedly fled the scene, traveling towards the Intracostal Bridge.
The driver led officers on a short pursuit before crashing into a sugar cane field near La. 1, across from Brusly High School.
20-year-old Christian Gordan was arrested on multiple charges, including aggravated flight from an officer, careless operation and possession of alcohol by a person under 21.
Investigators revealed that Gordan was severely intoxicated at the time of the crash and sustained moderate injuries.
