Opera Louisiane holding upcoming Sing & Swing gala

BATON ROUGE - Opera Louisiane Director Paul Groves stopped by the WBRZ studio on Sunday to talk about upcoming projects.

Groves said the annual Sing & Swing Gala is scheduled for the evening of Feb. 21 at the Crowne Plaza and will feature longtime WBRZ employee and CFO Ralph Bender as a contestant for Sing & Swing Champion.

