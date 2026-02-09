58°
Opera Louisiane holding upcoming Sing & Swing gala
BATON ROUGE - Opera Louisiane Director Paul Groves stopped by the WBRZ studio on Sunday to talk about upcoming projects.
Groves said the annual Sing & Swing Gala is scheduled for the evening of Feb. 21 at the Crowne Plaza and will feature longtime WBRZ employee and CFO Ralph Bender as a contestant for Sing & Swing Champion.
For more information about the event or to buy tickets, click here.
