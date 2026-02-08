75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested following pursuit that ended when vehicle crashed into sugar cane field

42 minutes 56 seconds ago Sunday, February 08 2026 Feb 8, 2026 February 08, 2026 4:15 PM February 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BRUSLY — A man was arrested after a police chase originating from Port Allen ended in a crash in Brusly on Saturday night.

According to the Port Allen Police Department, officers were dispatched around 10 p.m. to a hit-and-run near the area of La. 1 and Avenue G. 

The vehicle involved in the crash allegedly fled the scene, traveling towards the Intracostal Bridge.

The driver led officers on a short pursuit before crashing into a sugar cane field near La. 1, across from Brusly High School.

20-year-old Christian Gordan was arrested on multiple charges, including aggravated flight from an officer, careless operation and possession of alcohol by a person under 21.

Investigators revealed that Gordan was severely intoxicated at the time of the crash and sustained moderate injuries. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days