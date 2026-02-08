Four arrested for allegedly bringing contraband to Elayn Hunt Correctional Center

Yolanda Jones (1), Corey Kitts (2), Michael Phipps (3), Robert Wiley (4)

ST. GABRIEL — According to arrest records, four people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly bringing contraband to the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in Iberville Parish.

Corey Kitts, 27, Yolanda Jones, 45, Michael Phipps, 61, and Robert Wiley, 31, were all arrested at the facility and booked into the Iberville Parish Jail for taking contraband to penal institutions.

In all four cases, deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office were dispatched to Elayn Hunt after being contacted by employees.

Arrest records said Kitts and Wiley were taken into custody after admitting to deputies that they were in possession of marijuana while on the property.

Jones was apprehended after a K-9 led to the discovery of "a green leafy substance that shares commonality with marijuana" inside her vehicle.

Phipps was arrested during a visitation after telling the warden of the facility that he had medical marijuana in his possession.

WBRZ's Investigative Unit previously reported on multiple deaths at the facility linked to drugs being prepared inside the prison.

Secretary Gary Westcott said in a press conference on Monday that the recent deaths could be blamed on an "aging and ailing population at the prison" and the same types of illnesses and conditions seen in the free world.

He also said Elayn Hunt was not unique, with prison systems elsewhere dealing with a lack of adequate staffing, contraband and questions from the media.