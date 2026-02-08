61°
Petite Princess Company hosts Family Friendly Mardi Gras Ball at the Old Governor's Mansion
BATON ROUGE — The Petite Princess Company hosted a Family Friendly Mardi Gras Ball on Sunday at the Old Governor's Mansion.
Parents and children decorated King Cakes, listened to fairytales and participated in a second line with their favorite princesses.
"Well, we're sharing quite a few traditions already today, we did a second line, learned about our rice and our beans and I hope maybe they'll like the king cake too," Princess Tiana shared.
