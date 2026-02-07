49°
LSU men's basketball's hot start not enough to top Georgia

2 hours 49 minutes 23 seconds ago Saturday, February 07 2026 Feb 7, 2026 February 07, 2026 7:01 PM February 07, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - LSU men's basketball was back in action for the first time in a week on Saturday as the Tigers hosted Georgia in the Maravich Center. LSU fell to the Bulldogs 83-71.

The Tigers started strong on a 9-2 run in the first half. Their largest lead was by 15 points after a PJ Carter three-pointer capped off a 10-0 run.

However, in the final minute of the first half, the Bulldogs went on a run of their own. They took the lead with 52 seconds left and led the Tigers 42-37 at halftime. 

The second half was salt to the wound for LSU. They only made 9 of their 23 shots from the floor and did not make any three-pointers despite 7 attempts in the second half.

Georgia maintained their lead and forced 14 LSU turnovers in the game. The Bulldogs scored 23 points from those turnovers.

The Tigers fall to 14-9 on the season and 2-8 in SEC play. They are back at home on Tuesday to face No. 21 Arkansas. 

