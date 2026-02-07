Latest Weather Blog
LSU men's basketball's hot start not enough to top Georgia
BATON ROUGE - LSU men's basketball was back in action for the first time in a week on Saturday as the Tigers hosted Georgia in the Maravich Center. LSU fell to the Bulldogs 83-71.
The Tigers started strong on a 9-2 run in the first half. Their largest lead was by 15 points after a PJ Carter three-pointer capped off a 10-0 run.
However, in the final minute of the first half, the Bulldogs went on a run of their own. They took the lead with 52 seconds left and led the Tigers 42-37 at halftime.
The second half was salt to the wound for LSU. They only made 9 of their 23 shots from the floor and did not make any three-pointers despite 7 attempts in the second half.
Georgia maintained their lead and forced 14 LSU turnovers in the game. The Bulldogs scored 23 points from those turnovers.
Trending News
The Tigers fall to 14-9 on the season and 2-8 in SEC play. They are back at home on Tuesday to face No. 21 Arkansas.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Butchers and chefs gather for Chef John Folse's Boucherie and Bourbon event
-
Krewe of Ascension's Mambo Parade rolls through Gonzales
-
Town of Addis hosts annual Mardi Gras Parade and Mambo and Market...
-
Special election to fill five open seats in the Louisiana Legislature on...
-
Four arrested after search warrant leads to drug bust in Baton Rouge
Sports Video
-
$$$ Best Bets: Super Bowl LX $$$
-
LSU softball run rules NC State in season opener
-
Southern women's basketball falls to Alabama State for second straight SWAC loss
-
2 Your Town Southern: Jaguar bowling is chasing more championships
-
New LSU football coach Lane Kiffin credits city of Baton Rouge, LSU...