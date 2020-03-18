The Louisiana State Capitol closes due to COVID-19

BATON ROUGE- The Louisiana State Capitol will be closed through the end of March due to coronavirus health concerns.

Beginning Thursday, March 19 through Monday, March 30, the state capitol will be closed to prevent virus spread.

Senate President Page Cortez and Speaker of the House of Representatives Clay Schexnayder, in coordination with other agencies housed in the building, have agreed that closure is necessary to ensure the health and welfare of the public and staff.

The building will be closed to the public and legislative staff will work remotely.

The Capitol will re-open on March 31, when the legislature is set to reconvene the 2020 Regular Legislative Session.