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The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services launches new customer service number

3 hours 4 minutes 43 seconds ago Monday, April 13 2026 Apr 13, 2026 April 13, 2026 10:39 AM April 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services launched a new customer service number on Monday.

According to DCFS, the new number was designed to make it easier for Louisiana residents to reach the department for assistance. 

Residents can now call 877-7LADCFS (877-752-3237) for child support services, child welfare assistance, and other inquiries. The line will be operated from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

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The Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline will continue to operate 24/7 at 855-4LA-KIDS (855-452-5437). 

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