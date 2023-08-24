84°
Latest Weather Blog
'The devastation is unbelievable': Beauregard Parish calling in help from across state to fight wildfire
BEAUREGARD PARISH - Capital area fire departments are assisting in fighting a wildfire in southwestern Louisiana that has forced mandatory evacuations for days.
The St. George Fire Department is the latest local department to make it to Beauregard Parish.
"They are seeking out resources from Texas and beyond for help," a Facebook post from the SGFD said Thursday morning. "The devastation is unbelievable."
Trending News
Mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders have been issued for portions of the parish as the fire makes its way across the area.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Royalty awaits! The Queen Baton Rouge opens its doors Thursday night
-
EBR school board president seeing transportation problems firsthand during ride-alongs
-
Entergy crew working to restore power reports large house fire nearby; home...
-
GOHSEP urging Louisiana residents to adhere to burn bans in order to...
-
Warrant reveals new details in Baton Rouge doctor's death; 3 face charges...