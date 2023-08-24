84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
'The devastation is unbelievable': Beauregard Parish calling in help from across state to fight wildfire

1 hour 55 minutes 52 seconds ago Thursday, August 24 2023 Aug 24, 2023 August 24, 2023 6:50 AM August 24, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BEAUREGARD PARISH - Capital area fire departments are assisting in fighting a wildfire in southwestern Louisiana that has forced mandatory evacuations for days. 

The St. George Fire Department is the latest local department to make it to Beauregard Parish. 

"They are seeking out resources from Texas and beyond for help," a Facebook post from the SGFD said Thursday morning. "The devastation is unbelievable."

Mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders have been issued for portions of the parish as the fire makes its way across the area. 

