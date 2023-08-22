85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Beauregard Parish town issues voluntary evacuation due to fire in the area

1 hour 14 minutes 49 seconds ago Tuesday, August 22 2023 Aug 22, 2023 August 22, 2023 10:24 PM August 22, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

MERRYVILLE - Residents of Merryville were under a voluntary evacuation Tuesday evening due to a fire in the area that is out of control. 

According to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office, the evacuation is out of abundance of caution. Deputies said winds were constantly changing and gusting, making the fire unpredictable. 

Deputies helped people without transportation to leave the area if they wanted and opened two places where residents could go.

Trending News

The evacuation may become mandatory if fire crews can not get the flames in control. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days