Beauregard Parish town issues voluntary evacuation due to fire in the area
MERRYVILLE - Residents of Merryville were under a voluntary evacuation Tuesday evening due to a fire in the area that is out of control.
According to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office, the evacuation is out of abundance of caution. Deputies said winds were constantly changing and gusting, making the fire unpredictable.
Deputies helped people without transportation to leave the area if they wanted and opened two places where residents could go.
The evacuation may become mandatory if fire crews can not get the flames in control.
