Louisiana domestic violence shelters face funding gap after federal cuts

BATON ROUGE - Domestic violence advocates are pushing state lawmakers to put more money toward survivor services in the upcoming budget.

Mariah Wineski of the Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence said the current funding level isn't enough, and last Friday, Wineski and other advocates asked legislators for additional funding.

"We have not received the increase that is needed to actually meet the needs of the victims that we are serving," Wineski said.

Advocates say a recent case in Shreveport, where a man killed eight children, makes clear that more victim services are needed.

In 2023, the federal government cut back on its state spending. Louisiana received about $7 million to support victim services, but three years later the state has taken on that spending responsibility.

"We asked for an additional $3 million to meet those needs," Wineski said.

That request was not fulfilled. Survivor Sandra Hally says people who leave abusive situations need to know shelters are there for them.

"I know when I was out there, I still needed help after," Hally said. "You're trying to get back on track."

Shelters often provide beds, hygiene essentials, clothes and legal services, all things Hally says she relied on for years while getting back on her feet.

Lawmakers have said their budget priorities are focused on other major state issues.