The Criminal Justice Coordination Council will host bench warrant event

3 hours 23 minutes ago Thursday, February 20 2025 Feb 20, 2025 February 20, 2025 12:54 PM February 20, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Frederick Quinn

BATON ROUGE — People with outstanding bench warrants will have an opportunity to address their legal issues at The Community Warrant Resolution Clinic event in March.

The Criminal Justice Coordination Council will host the event and feature multiple local courts to assist those who need to avoid potential arrests, reschedule court dates and resolve their legal matters.

Officials say that the clinic will be open to individuals with warrants for traffic, misdemeanor, child support, and non-violent felony offenses.

The event will be on Friday, March 7, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and will take place across multiple locations. 

For more information on how to attend click here

