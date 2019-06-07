'That's typical LSU;' Tailgating underway ahead of Baton Rouge Super Regional

BATON ROUGE – On Saturday, LSU Basbeball will be hosting FSU in the Baton Rouge Super Regional. It’s still hours away, and in true LSU fashion, fans already set up their tailgate on Friday.

“That’s typical LSU,” said Cathy Turner, who drove up from Pineville with her husband and friends. “I hope we win, we better.”

While excited, some fans are a bit surprised to be in this position.

“I have to admit I was a naysayer when they entered the season in not such a great, great note,” said Kelly Walker.

But now that LSU is hosting, they're ready to support their team.

“I think the home-field advantage is going to play a huge part. The crowd, the fans are going to play a huge role,” said Walker.

Saturday’s game is already sold out. Until LSU fans are needed in the stands, they'll stay outside passing a good time with better company.

The first game of the Super Regional is Saturday at 2 p.m. Then, Sunday at 5 p.m. and, if necessary, a third game is scheduled for Monday night at 7:30 p.m. The winner goes to the College World Series in Omaha.