'That ain't no cub!' Video captures bear roaming Port Allen neighborhood

PORT ALLEN - Residents in a Port Allen neighborhood were forced to stay inside their homes Wednesday evening while a bear roamed around their neighborhood.

A WBRZ viewer called the station to report the news of the bear in Blanchard Estates on Bohne Road.

Lisa West posted a video to Facebook of the bear sauntering through her backyard.

"I've been here almost 15 years and I've never seen a bear," West said. "Oh, wow that ain't no freaking cub!"

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office was called to the area to investigate.

A News 2 crew is headed across the river to find out more information.