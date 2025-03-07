Texas video game vendor arrested for having child and animal pornography on cellphone

INDEPENDENCE — On Friday, detectives with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a traveling video game vendor from Texas for allegedly having videos containing pornography involving infants and adults sexually abusing animals.

Through an anonymous tip, detectives began investigating Christopher Barnes, 30, while he was in town for an event last week. Detectives went through Barnes's cell phone and found him possessing 65 counts of pornography involving juveniles under 13, 11 counts of pornography involving juveniles, and 12 counts of sexual abuse to an animal.

The videos contained images of child sexual abuse involving infants and adults engaged in sexual acts with animals. Investigators suspected Barnes was set to stop next in Independence and quickly located him.

In reviewing Barnes' history, investigators learned that he is also linked to an allegation in Texas involving a child.

This is an ongoing investigation.